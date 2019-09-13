  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  Apple phone news

Apple now offers AppleCare+ insurance as a monthly subscription

Apple offers in the US the ability to pay monthly on AppleCare+ plans for Apple Watches, iPhones, iPads, and Macs. But it hasn't officially announced this option.

Starting in 2018, Apple let users pay monthly for some of its two- or three-year AppleCare+ plans for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Now, the company is quietly changing how monthly AppleCare+ subscriptions work. Keep in mind Apple recently announced three new iPhone 11 models, an updated Apple Watch, and a new 10.2-inch iPad at its September 2019 event.

Apparently, it's also updating its protection plans for hardware this autumn. Apple has long offered AppleCare+ as an insurance option for those who worry about damaging or losing their Apple devices. They can pay an extra fee within 30 days of buying a new device to add a warranty and extra coverage. Now, Apple is offering AppleCare+ as a monthly subscription.

Keep in mind Apple isn’t marketing this change to monthly subscriptions. But 9to5Mac spotted - while adding AppleCare+ to an Apple Watch Series 5 purchase - that Apple's online store offers users to "pay monthly until canceled". It also noticed that, with this option, two years of coverage for the iPhone 11 or iPhone XR costs $191, if paid monthly (versus $149 upfront).

What do you think about this new monthly subscription model for AppleCare+? Let us know in the comments!

