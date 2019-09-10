Apple has become a little more adventurous with colours over the last couple of years - we've come a long way since the black and grey of the iPhone X only two years ago.

Apple decided to go back to producing a colourful phone (after its previous foray into colours with the iPhone 5C) with last year's iPhone XR and it's clearly pleased with the results as it's now produced the iPhone 11 Pro with extra hues and the iPhone 11 is, again, a more colourful device.

Indeed, the iPhone 11 comes in six colours including Product(Red), black, white, yellow, green and purple. In case you don't know, Product(Red) is a charitable organisation that contributes to the fight against Aids and HIV. By buying a red phone, you're helping the cause.

The iPhone 11 costs from $699 and £729 for the base 64GB model. Here's the lineup then, with the mint green being particularly notable. The yellow does seem a lot paler than the iPhone XR version.

Apple has also produced a couple of iPhone 11 colourwheel images - here's the purple version on top. Again it's quite pale, but remember the back of the phone is glass to aid wireless charging and this means less punchy colours.

And here's one with the white phone on top. No, it doesn't look very white here - it's more of a cream.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in midnight green as well as the more familiar space gray, silver and gold finishes. Mind you, we'll say our space gray iPhone XS Max is more like black than the colour in the picture below, so it's definitely worth seeing that colour in the flesh first.

The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 and £1,049 for 64GB and replaces the iPhone XS. The iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099 and £1,149 for 64GB.

The midnight green is totally new so here's a nice closeup of that.

And here's the lineup in its entirety. Of course, the gold, silver and space grey were previously seen in the iPhone XS lineup.

Coincidentally, last year's iPhone XR is still available and comes in six colours - black, white, blue, yellow, red, and coral. These colours are stronger because the phone doesn't have wireless charging and so the back of the phone is not glass.

squirrel_widget_148311

Still searching? Not seen anything you like? Feel free to use the iPhone deal selector below, to find your ideal deal.

Simply use the drop-down menus and sliders to find the ideal iPhone contract. Whether you want more data or unlimited minutes, there's sure to be a deal for you.