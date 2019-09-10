As well as the iPhone 11, Apple has introduced a premium device line that comes in two separate sizes and is primarily aimed at the professional market.

Made from surgical grade stainless steel, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are higher-end handsets than the standard 11 and have an additional camera unit apiece, as previously rumoured.

Three cameras can be found on the rear - a 12-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto cam, and another 12-megapixel lens for ultra-wide photography.

Each handset comes with a Super Retina XDR display - one 5.8-inches with a resolution of 2436 x 1125, the other 6.5-inches with a 2688 x 1242 pixel resolution. But, no matter the size, they share the same new OLED panel technology, which is capable of a claimed 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

Both are also powered by the new A13 Bionic chip, while battery life is claimed to be far greater than the current XS and XS Max. The iPhone 11 Pro is said to last for four hours longer than the XS, the Pro Max for five hours more than the XS Max.

The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999, while the Pro Max starts at $1,099. UK pricing is yet to be revealed.

They will be available to pre-order this Friday, 13 September and will ship seven days later.

Confirmed colour options are midnight green (a new addition), plus space grey, silver and a gold model.