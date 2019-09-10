It's official: Apple announces 'all-new' iPhone 11 series

Apple has finally introduced the next iPhone series. It consists of three models: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The company is moving quickly on stage, announcing detail after detail, so we will live-update this piece until Apple is done. It appears to first be announcing a successor to last year's iPhone XR model. Simply called iPhone 11, it features a 6.1-inch LCD display and a design that's very similar to last year's model, complete with a notch to house the Face ID camera.

Apple is also introducing new colour options. You will be able to buy the "all-new" iPhone 11 in purple, white, green, yellow, black, or red. It starts at $699 in the US - about $50 less than the price of the iPhone XR. A release date isn't known yet.

The company really focused on camera upgrades, highlighting the phone's dual-camera system with an ultra-wide camera that supports two-times optical zoom. For comparison, the iPhone XR had a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera. As for the front-facing camera, it's a 12-megapixel Truedepth wide-angle sensor that can rotate for landscape shots and supports 4K/60 video and slow-mo.

As for photography updates, there's a new mono portrait effect, and portrait mode will now work on pets. Apple also announced a Night mode to improve night shots. It talked about video updates, too, saying you can now tap to switch between the ultra-wide camera and regular camera.

Lastly, the new iPhone 11 features Apple's latest A13 Bionic processor, which Apple, of course, called the “fastest CPU in a smartphone”. It also brings an additional hour of battery life, an “enhanced Face ID” that’s supposed to be speedier, and a IP68 water-resistance rating.

