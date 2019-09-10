Apple is mere hours away from announcing the next iPhone, and a reliable source on Apple products is revealing key features that the new phone will lack.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared a new report claiming the new iPhone 11 will not support Apple Pencil input. It also won't charge over USB-C, nor will it support bilateral wireless charging. In other words, the iPhone 11 won't support reverse wireless charging, which would've let you top up other Qi-enabled devices, such as your wireless charging AirPods case, on the back of the phone.

Kuo, who originally said the iPhone 11 would feature large batteries for bilateral wireless charging, suggested Apple may have ditched the feature because the charging efficiency didn't "meet Apple’s requirements,” according to 9to5Mac. Reporter Mark Gurman also confirmed Apple is having issues with the feature.

As for what the iPhone 11 will feature, Kuo said the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch models of the new iPhone 11 Pro should come with a fast-charging 18W power adapter with a USB-C connector. All three phones will still feature Lightning connectivity, and the 6.1-inch iPhone XR 2 will have a 5W USB-A charger. Lastly, he said Apple will stick with the same notch, but all the models will “introduce new colors”.

They will all feature ultra-wide band technology for better indoor mapping, too. For more about what we expect at tomorrow’s event, go here.