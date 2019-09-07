The 2020 iPhone will reportedly usher in an all-new design

Every iPhone looks the same, right?

Well, eagle-eyed watchers would say no. If you look at iPhone models over the years, there have been changes - some subtle, some drastic.

With the Phone 11 lineup, which is expected to debut in September, the design is supposed to remain unchanged, save for the camera bump. So, it will look a lot like last year's iPhone XS series. Because of that, the media and some leakers are looking well beyond the 2019 refresh to 2020.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed in his latest research note (via 9to5Mac) that next year’s phone will feature an all-new design.

Kuo said the 2020 iPhone lineup will feature three major changes: An all-new form factor design; support for 5G support; and camera upgrades. Keep in mind Kuo already claimed earlier this year that Apple would bring 5G to Phone models in 2020. Plus, "camera function upgrades” are obviously expected for just about any iPhone refresh. Still, this noted analyst has a proven track record.

There are few details about what sort of form factor or look the 2020 iPhone might don, but Kuo suggested Apple will reduce screen sizes for at least two flagship OLED models. One will get a 5.4-inch display (compared to the 5.8-inch iPhone XS), while the other will get a 6.7-inch screen (compared to the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max). Honestly, this seems highly unlikely to us. But you never know.

Bloomberg earlier this week said Apple will add in-display fingerprint technology to the 2020 iPhone, too. Stay tuned to Pocket-lint's iPhone hub for the latest news and updates on Apple's smartphone range.