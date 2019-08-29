Apple will unveil the next iPhone at 10 September event

Apple has just invited the press to an event at Apple Park in September.

The company usually announces a new iPhone range on the second Tuesday in September. Like clockwork, an invite has arrived. The event will be held Tuesday, 10 September at 10am PT in the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino. Invites usually tease an event's theme, but this particular one merely shows an updated, transparent version of Apple's classic color-code logo.

And the invite's tagline simply says, "By innovation only." So, what does all that mean? It's hard to say for certain, but based on several leaks and obvious guesswork, we can expect the 2019 iPhone lineup to debut. There should be three different models: Two with OLED screens in 5.8- and 6.5-inch sizes; and one LCD iPhone that's 6.1 inches. All three will have spec and camera improvements, too.

For more about the next iPhone, thought to be called iPhone 11, see our guides:

Apple's iPhone event might also preview an updated Apple Watch - maybe even a new 10.2-inch iPad and 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well. However, Apple may wait to introduce these devices at a second autumn event, as it has done in the past.

Apple's hardware will also ship with the latest version of its operating systems. We expect iOS 13 to be released, along with MacOS Catalina, WatchOS 6, iPadOS, and tvOS 13. Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ should also launch this autumn.

Apple will stream the entire event live on its website and on the Apple TV. Pocket-lint will bring you the latest as it happens.