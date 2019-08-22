Apple iPhone 11 'Pro', Watch Series 5 and AirPods 3 details revealed in new report

Apple's next iPhones are expected to be announced next month - likely on 10 September - and we're expecting to see a new Apple Watch too, but while these details may not come as much of a surprise, a Bloomberg report has some extra speculation that is a little more exciting.

The Bloomberg report, coauthored by Mark Gurman who is known for his familiarity with Apple's plans, has claimed three new iPhones will arrive, with the iPhone XS and XS Max successors dubbed "Pro" iPhones.

According to Gurman, the Pro iPhones will not only feature an upgraded camera system with an additional third camera lens for ultra-wide-angle photos and videos, but the three lenses will capture three images simultaneously and use AI software to create a combined image correcting any mistakes.

Low light photos are also said to improve, as are video recording capabilities, with Apple claimed to have developed a feature for live retouching, effects, colour correction and cropping.

In terms of other iPhone 11 features, the Pro models are said to be coming with reverse wireless charging - something the latest flagship Samsung and Huawei devices offer - allowing their rears to charge the Apple AirPods for example, and they will also offer better water resistance.

The design of the new iPhones is said to be very similar to the models they replace, except for the camera system on the rear and a matte finish instead of the current glossy finish. They will also have an updated OLED display that ditches 3D Touch for Haptic Touch, like the iPhone XR did in 2018.

Face ID is also said to improve for this year's models, with Gurman claiming the new sensors will enable users to unlock the new iPhone from flat on the table.

In terms of the iPhone XR successor, a new green colour is said to be coming and there's also claimed to be a second camera lens added to the rear for optical zoom.

All three iPhones are expected to run on the A13 processor, with a new component added to the chip, known as the "AMX" that will handle some of the heavier duty tasks, taking the strain away from the main chip. Gurman also adds that none of the three iPhones launching in 2019 will have 5G capabilities, with that set for 2020 instead.

In terms of other details from the Bloomberg report, not much is expected to change in terms of the Apple Watch Series 5's design, with a focus on the watchOS 6 software instead, along with new case finishes. There's also talk about new AirPods with water resistance and noise cancellation due by 2020 and Gurman also mentions plans for a cheaper HomePod due out early next year too.

Lastly - we told you there were lots of interesting details in this report - Apple is also said to be working on refreshing the iPad Pro and entry-level iPad. Gurman says the iPad Pro models will get similar upgrades to the 2019 iPhones in terms of camera and processor, but will still look the same, while the entry-level model will see a screen increase to 10.2-inches.

You can read all about rumours for the next Pro iPhones in our separate feature, along with the iPhone XR successor in our separate feature. We also have a feature for the Apple Watch Series 5 and the Apple AirPods 3.

For more detail on each of the rumoured features mentioned by Gurman, you can read the Bloomberg report in the link below.