Can you believe in a few weeks Apple will unveil the next iPhone?

The company's annual September event always seems to come up so fast. And although it hasn't officially announced the event yet, let alone when it will be held or what we can expect, several leaks have pointed to loads of new hardware coming down the pike. The latest example comes from the Eurasian Economic Commission, where Apple has filed several unreleased products.

The filings, uncovered by various news sites including AppleInsider and MacRumors, indicate there are a dozen new iPhone models coming - all running iOS 13. There are also four new Apple Watch models listed as running watchOS 6. Two of the iPhone models were previously filed in May as running iOS 12, but they've been updated to show they're running iOS 13.

As for the Apple Watch listings, those have never been spotted before.

Lastly, in terms of Macs, there are 11 new model numbers, but these were either released or were already filed in June as running macOS Mojave and are now listed as with macOS Catalina. It's suspected one of these models could be an all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro. To be clear, none of this means Apple will launch dozens of entirely new products this autumn.

An iPhone, for instance, will get a new model number just for having different specs and features, such as a larger capacity or different size. These EEC filings do not reveal specific product names either, but if you add everything up, it certainly looks like new Apple devices are coming. EEC filings have prematurely revealed upcoming products many times in the past, too.

We think the iPhone and Apple Watch models will likely be unveiled in September, while any new Macs would likely arrive in October or later.