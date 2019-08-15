Apple may have mistakenly revealed the unveiling date and the release date for its next iPhone, though to be called the iPhone 11.

The company on Thursday released iOS 13 beta 7 to developers, and while digging through the software, some people found hints about the rumored iPhone 11. iHelp BR, for instance, spotted an asset that suggests the iPhone 11 will debut on 10 September. An image, titled HoldForRelease, includes that date on the Calendar app of the iOS 13 home screen.

For reference, iOS 12 had a similar image, with a 12 September date - when Apple announced the iPhone XS. The existence of this image means that Apple will likely unveil the iPhone 11 at a yet-to-be-announced event on 10 September. This date also lines up with previous years, as Apple tends to schedule its iPhone event on the second Tuesday or Wednesday of September

Now, there's also another set of images with the date of 23 Septemeber, which people are speculating is the launch date of iOS 13. Apple typically launches the next version of iOS when it releases a new iPhone, meaning the next iPhone models will likely go on sale on that date.

It's expected that Apple will launch three new iPhones during its 2019 event: For a complete round-up of iPhone 11 rumours, go here.