Two Apple iPhone 11 leaks detail camera tech, new 'rainbow' colour and more

The next Apple iPhones are due to be announced in the next few weeks and leaks are really starting to heat up. A couple of different sources have provided some information on what we can expect from the 2019 iPhone models in terms of specifications and features, and while neither are official, one is more reliable than the other.

The more reliable leak comes from EverythingApplePro, referring to reliable leaker Max Weinbach and it claims the 2019 iPhones will come in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

It also says they will offer improved microphones and a subtle 'rainbow' finish. We expect this finish will be like the Samsung Note 10+ finish that changes depending on the light angle, though Apple's is likely to be less obvious than Samsung's option.

Additionally, the iPhone XR successor is said to be coming with an LCD display rather than OLED and there have been a couple of prototypes that ditch the silence toggle but it isn't clear if that will be the final design. In terms of camera technology, the leak suggests the three reported rear camera lenses will all contribute to capturing data for Portrait mode, while one of those lenses reportedly offers a 120-degree field of view.

The other less reliable leak involves a post to Reddit and is said to be from an ex-Foxconn employee - one of the companies that builds iPhones. The post claims the iPhone XS Max successor will have a 3969mAh battery - quite a big improvement on the current model - and storage options are said to be the same as the current XS and XS Max at 64GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The Reddit post also claims the iPhone branding on the rear of the devices will be removed, 3D Touch will be ditched entirely for all models and big camera improvements will be made.

For now, nothing is confirmed but we expect the new iPhones to be announced in early September. We currently have our bets on 10 September but nothing is official as yet.