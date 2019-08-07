  1. Home
iPhone 11 release date revealed through Apple partner slip

iPhone 11 release date revealed through Apple partner slip
- Report claims 20 September release date

We're well used to Apple leaks these days and there has been plenty written about the iPhone 11 in recent times, but we've heard little about its on-sale date to now.

However, an Apple partner may have inadvertently let slip the actual release date.

According to Macotakara, during its latest earnings presentation the president of Japanese mobile network SoftBank hinted that the new iPhone will come out 10 days before the country's new legislation on phone/service unbundling comes into effect. That's due on 1 October, which means that the iPhone 11 will be on sale on 20 September.

As Apple releases in major territories at the same time, it's the strongest indication yet that we'll all get the new device(s) on that day.

He backtracked a little, claiming that he didn't know the exact date the new iPhone would come out, but reiterated that 10 days later it would be available unbundled: "I don't know when they will release the new iPhone. But, almost after 10 days, it will be unbundled," he is quoted as saying (according to Google translate).

The release date actually makes sense. Last year's models were available from 21 September 2019 and, as Apple always releases its phones on a Friday, 20 September this year was almost always a shoo-in anyway.

And, with that in mind, we can take a stab at the Apple announcement event being the Wednesday the week before, as it was last year. That would make it 11 September.

It will be there or thereabouts, for sure.

You can read our iPhone 11 rumour round-up here.

