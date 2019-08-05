Have you ever wondered how the iPhone will look and work in two years? Well, regardless, news about this device has already surfaced.

Apple is expected to update the iPhone in September, as it does every year, so one can presume it will update the iPhone again next autumn and the autumn after that. Although many aren't thinking that far down the line, noted industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is, according to 9to5Mac, which said he believes Apple will reintroduce Touch ID with an in-display fingerprint sensor in the 2021 iPhone.

It will be available alongside Apple’s Face ID facial recognition system. In-display fingerprint sensors, which first appeared in Vivo’s X20 Plus UD last year, may have been in development at Apple since at least 2017, as an Apple patent illustrating their use first popped up then. But Kuo claimed Apple will likely use an ultrasonic fingerprint sensing technology similar to Qualcomm’s solution.

This technology will be unified to work with Face ID, and it should be added to the 2021 iPhone range, though Kuo also suggested it could work on a new Apple Watch, too. Currently, the Apple Watch doesn’t offer any biometric security.

Kuo has said Apple will completely bin the iPhone's large notch by 2021, too. The notch will get significantly smaller in 2020 before its 2021 disappearance, he explained. And, in June, Chinese-based paper The Global Times also reported Apple plans to use under-display fingerprint tech, while a report from a Barclays analyst in May suggested Apple could use an "acoustic fingerprint tech".

Needless to say, all these rumours concern products that are over two years away from release, so it's OK to be a little sceptic.