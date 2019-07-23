  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

Apple is pushing out updates for iPhone 4s and above, here's why

|
Pocket-lint Apple is pushing out updates for iPhone 4s and above, here's why
Top 3 smart home cameras, Prime Day, and online dating discussed - Pocket-lint Podcast 11
Top 3 smart home cameras, Prime Day, and online dating discussed - Pocket-lint Podcast 11

The fact that Apple is pushing an update to iOS isn't particularly newsworthy, that it's doing so for older iPhones and iPads from 2012 and up is something quite different.

There are plenty of Apple devices out there not capable of running iOS 12. Many won't even run iOS 11, but Apple hasn't given up on them yet.

Indeed, a new patch is being pushed to all devices from the iPhone 4s/original iPad mini and above. It fixes a date and time issue that will otherwise negatively impact the GPS location capabilities in those phones and tablets.

The GPS time rollout issue has affected gadgets from many manufacturers and came into effect from 6 April. However, Apple devices won't be affected until 3 November so the patches have been released in plenty of time.

GPS requires requires an accurate time and date reading to work effectively and converts them into a 10-bit week number. Yet a reset of the 10-bit week number due this year means that the tech cannot keep an accurate count beyond the reset date (in November, in Apple's case). Hence the patch.

You will know if your device has been corrected if your iPhone 4s and the cellular versions of the 1st gen iPad mini, iPad 2 and 3rd gen iPad are now on iOS 9.3.6.

If you have an iPhone 5 or iPad 4th gen with cellular, you should now be on iOS 10.3.4.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Apple Tablets Phones
PopularIn Phones
Google Pixel 4 specs, release date, news and rumours
Apple is pushing out updates for iPhone 4s and above, here's why
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy S10: What's the rumoured difference?
Apple iPhone XS review: The safe update
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 release date, specs, features and rumours
Huawei Mate 20 Pro review: The Pro you'll want to know