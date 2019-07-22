Next year's iPhones might get a display that's twice as fast

Next year’s new iPhones might have a variable refresh rate display, meaning they can flip into 120hz mode from 60hz for even smoother action on screen.

The iPad Pro has had a 120hz ProMotion display for a while but it that is most useful for the Apple Pencil, getting closer to the feel of writing on paper. Could the new rumour mean we’ll be getting Apple Pencil support on iPhone? It’s a possibility.

There would need to be some intelligence built into Apple’s future-generation chipset to manage the refresh rate – it would probably stick to 60hz for most purposes, therefore saving on power consumption and so not draining your battery. The phone would flip into 120hz mode for video or Apple Pencil work.

The iPad Pro displays are different beasts to the latest iPhones as well, since the iPads still have LCD screens versus the OLED displays on the iPhone X, XS and XS Max. The iPhone XR currently has a LCD display still, but if the replacement for that model doesn’t have OLED this year we’d have thought it would in a year’s time.

The rumour comes from regular leaker Ice Universe who says that Apple has been in talks with both Samsung and LG over manufacturing the display.

However, before we get into any of that we’ll get the 2019 iPhone 11 a couple of months from now- we’re expecting there to be three phones again – iPhone XI, iPhone XI Max and a follow-up to the iPhone XR, probably with a dual camera.