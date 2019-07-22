  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

Next year's iPhones might get a display that's twice as fast

|
Pocket-lint Next year's iPhones might get a display that's twice as fast
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for July 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2
Best Apple iPhone XR deals for July 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2

- May stick in 60hz to save battery, flip to 120hz for video and more

Next year’s new iPhones might have a variable refresh rate display, meaning they can flip into 120hz mode from 60hz for even smoother action on screen.

The iPad Pro has had a 120hz ProMotion display for a while but it that is most useful for the Apple Pencil, getting closer to the feel of writing on paper. Could the new rumour mean we’ll be getting Apple Pencil support on iPhone? It’s a possibility.

There would need to be some intelligence built into Apple’s future-generation chipset to manage the refresh rate – it would probably stick to 60hz for most purposes, therefore saving on power consumption and so not draining your battery. The phone would flip into 120hz mode for video or Apple Pencil work.

The iPad Pro displays are different beasts to the latest iPhones as well, since the iPads still have LCD screens versus the OLED displays on the iPhone X, XS and XS Max. The iPhone XR currently has a LCD display still, but if the replacement for that model doesn’t have OLED this year we’d have thought it would in a year’s time.

The rumour comes from regular leaker Ice Universe who says that Apple has been in talks with both Samsung and LG over manufacturing the display.

However, before we get into any of that we’ll get the 2019 iPhone 11 a couple of months from now- we’re expecting there to be three phones again – iPhone XI, iPhone XI Max and a follow-up to the iPhone XR, probably with a dual camera.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Apple Phones
PopularIn Phones
Google Pixel 4 specs, release date, news and rumours
Next year's iPhones might get a display that's twice as fast
Google Pixel 4 screen panels suggest both devices will have top bezel packed with sensors
Android will soon give you more control over your wireless earbuds
Best gaming phone 2019: The best gaming handsets you can buy
Best Huawei P30 deals in July 2019: Free Huawei Watch GT (worth £179.99), unlimited data for £32/m on Vodafone