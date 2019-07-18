  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

YouTubers are already showing off 'dummy' models of the iPhone 11

|
YouTube/Unbox Therapy YouTubers are already showing off 'dummy' models of the iPhone 11
Best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals July 2019: 30GB for £30/m on EE
Best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals July 2019: 30GB for £30/m on EE

- What do you think of the design?

Apple's next iPhone will likely launch in a couple months, so we're not too surprised to see dummy models of the device surfacing online.

Dummy models can be physical mockups based on descriptions from case manufacturers or rumoured dimensions, or they can be non-working prototypes presumably originating from Chinese manufacturing plants. Dummy models of the so-called iPhone 11 have popped up in recent YouTube videos, and these ones seem to be units based on reporting and rumours.

YouTubers Marques Brownlee, Lewis Hilsenteger of Unbox Therapy, and Dave Lee have all demoed iPhone 11 dummy models. Brownless said his comes from China via his source Sonny Dickson, a prolific Australian product leaker. Hilsenteger, however, has a custom dummy based on a set of dimensions he thinks are accurate. His dummy looks slightly different from the others.

But all three YouTubers have suggested that Apple is preparing three new iPhone models this year, to replace the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. The design of these phones, they say, and according to their dummies, will resemble last year's range, except for the rear camera system. Apple is supposedly going with a three-lens system that includes a super-wide lens. 

Of course, nothing is official until Apple reveals the phones, likely in September. You can read more about the iPhone 11 in our rumour roundup.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Apple Phones
PopularIn Phones
What does Huawei's trade ban mean for your Huawei or Honor phone?
What's 5G on Vodafone UK like? Here are the speeds you should expect
Oppo's latest limited FC Barcelona Edition phone is the Reno, and it's awesome
Xiaomi's latest pure Android One phone has a 48MP AI-powered camera
Foldable phones are back: These are the best folding phones incoming
Several HTC phones with the old-school 'Wildfire' brand name have leaked out