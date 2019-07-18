YouTubers are already showing off 'dummy' models of the iPhone 11

Apple's next iPhone will likely launch in a couple months, so we're not too surprised to see dummy models of the device surfacing online.

Dummy models can be physical mockups based on descriptions from case manufacturers or rumoured dimensions, or they can be non-working prototypes presumably originating from Chinese manufacturing plants. Dummy models of the so-called iPhone 11 have popped up in recent YouTube videos, and these ones seem to be units based on reporting and rumours.

YouTubers Marques Brownlee, Lewis Hilsenteger of Unbox Therapy, and Dave Lee have all demoed iPhone 11 dummy models. Brownless said his comes from China via his source Sonny Dickson, a prolific Australian product leaker. Hilsenteger, however, has a custom dummy based on a set of dimensions he thinks are accurate. His dummy looks slightly different from the others.

But all three YouTubers have suggested that Apple is preparing three new iPhone models this year, to replace the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. The design of these phones, they say, and according to their dummies, will resemble last year's range, except for the rear camera system. Apple is supposedly going with a three-lens system that includes a super-wide lens.

Of course, nothing is official until Apple reveals the phones, likely in September. You can read more about the iPhone 11 in our rumour roundup.