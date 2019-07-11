The iPhone will have its front-cameras under the display by 2021

The iPhone will completely bin its large notch by 2021. That's according to long-time Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

While we always take Kuo's thoughts with a pinch of salt, there is some logic here. Apple's notch is big compared to rivals because of the True Depth camera system for Face ID, among other things.

The solution would be to move it under the display, but there are significant challenges with this technology - mostly the colour correction and other compensation required to capture images through a smartphone screen. However, Oppo and Xiaomi have demonstrated under-display cameras already, with Oppo saying it'll be in a handset soon.

Kuo says the iPhone's notch will get significantly smaller in 2020 before its 2021 disappearance, but we think that might actually happen this year with iPhone XI.

Some recent rumours have pointed towards under-display fingerprint tech appearing in a mid-range iPhone, but we still think that scenario unlikely - surely Apple will try to put its True Depth camera tech inside a cheaper iPhone.

This may be part of a four-strong iPhone lineup in 2020.

Kuo also believes the rear iPhone cameras will have a seven-piece lens system from 2020.