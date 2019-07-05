  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

Is Apple going to launch an iPhone with an under-display fingerprint sensor?

|
Pocket-lint Is Apple going to launch an iPhone with an under-display fingerprint sensor?
The best SIM only deals for June 2019: Unlimited data, mins and texts for £18.75/m on Smarty
The best SIM only deals for June 2019: Unlimited data, mins and texts for £18.75/m on Smarty

- The new phone could be a play for the Chinese market

Apple will use under-display fingerprint tech to launch a more budget-orientated iPhone in China.

That's according to Chinese-based paper The Global Times who suggest that Apple could look to recover declining sales in the area by launching a country-specific device. It may also be that Apple would consider releasing it in other countries where the market is rapidly evolving such as India, as well. Could this be the long-rumoured but thought-to-be-dead iPhone SE 2?   

Apple's position in China hasn't been helped by the trade war between the US and China, while the US government's earlier position on Huawei and US-requested arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Canada didn't help the profile of American companies in China. 

Apple's sales in China is a bit of an outlier because its last iPhone sales figures were decent. But China is such a large market that Apple will want to make a success of sales there. 

The move to another fingerprint tech would be unexpected but, while Face ID is excellent it is reportedly expensive to manufacture. However, any such phone launched in China would have to compete with rivals who all now have displays that cover almost the entirety of the phone. Could Apple use reinstated partner Qualcomm's under-display fingerprint tech to get around this problem? 

In terms of the market as a whole, it wouldn't be an unusual move - while most smartphone manufacturers offer facial recognition in some form, they still have a backup option of a fingerprint sensor. And as we've seen in devices from OnePlus, Oppo, Huawei, Xiaomi and more, this sensor is often under the display these days. 

MacRumors also points out that a report from Barclays analysts in May suggested that Apple may use acoustic fingerprint tech to have full-screen Touch ID in a new iPhone - again a mid-ranger, we'd guess. 

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Apple Phones
PopularIn Phones
Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro release date, specs, features and rumours
Huawei Mate 30 Pro render leak reveals quad camera in a tasty design
How Samsung redesigned the Galaxy Fold
Asus ROG Phone 2 confirmed: Three features we'd like to see
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 9: What's the rumoured difference?
Is Apple going to launch an iPhone with an under-display fingerprint sensor?