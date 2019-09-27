We are fully aware this year's iPhones have only just been announced, but there have already been a couple of predictions for the 2020 iPhone, coupled with several rumours.

This feature is tracking what's been claimed so far in terms of next year's iPhones, as well as a few of our hopes and dreams. We've also got a separate round up feature for the iPhone 5G and when that might appear.

September 2020

Typically Apple holds its iPhone event in second week of September and normally on a Tuesday. The company followed the same pattern for the 2019 iPhones - announcing them on 10 September 2019. If the company follows suit again in 2020, we'd expect 8 September 2020 to be a good bet for the launch event of the iPhone 2020.

Of course, nothing is confirmed as yet - nor will it be for a long time - so it's probably best to write that date in pencil for now.

Pre-2017, it was pretty easy to predict what the next iPhone would be called. Following the iPhone 3G up to the iPhone 8, Apple used sequential numbers and that was that.

Then in 2017, Apple introduced the iPhone X, followed by the iPhone XS in 2018 and that was the end of easy naming predictions for iPhone, until 2019 when the company came back to its senses and ditched the Roman numerals.

With the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max having launched in 2019, it's pretty likely the 2020 iPhones will be called the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The Apple iPhone 12 models are reported to be coming with an entirely new design, according to rumours. It's not yet clear what the design might be - though some renders show squarer edges compared to the rounded edges we have been used to since the iPhone 6.

We're hoping to see a reduced notch for the 2020 models - or no notch at all - and we hope the frosted matte glass rear from the 11 Pro models returns as it is beautiful in the flesh.

All OLED

Variable refresh rate

Different sizes

Rumours suggest that all 2020 iPhones will have an OLED display. Currently, the iPhone 11 has an LCD display, while the Pro models have OLED. There's also reports of a variable refresh rate and a change up in sizes.

Apparently we might get a 5.42-inch model, a 6.06-inch model and a 6.67-inch in place of the 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch models we have at the moment. Some speculation also suggests in-display fingerprint sensors.

3D Depth cameras

Night Mode improvements likely

Reports suggest Apple is considering 3D depth cameras for its iPhone 12 models - probably destined for the Pro models. The 3D cameras are said to boost AR capabilities. There have also been predictions of a quad camera on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, with a ToF sensor.

We also expect to see more improvements to the Night Mode Apple introduced on the iPhone 11 models in order to keep up with competition from the likes of Huawei.

5G

A14 chip

iOS 14

Most reports suggest Apple will adopt 5G connectivity for the iPhone 12. It is not currently clear if all three models rumoured will have the technology, or if Apple will reserve it for the Pro models.

We do expect to see the A14 chip under the hoods of the iPhone 12 models though, with all three offering the same hardware and we expect to see them all launch on iOS 14, which we will likely hear more about at WWDC20 in June. We also expect all three models to feature the U1 chip - or an improved version of it.

Here's everything we've heard about the iPhone 12 models so far.

Ben Geskin - who has produced multiple renders of iPhones in the past - has tweeted to say "one of the 2020 iPhone prototypes has 6.7-inch display with Face ID and TrueDepth camera system housed in the top bezel." Looks pretty nice if it's accurate, hey?

Exclusive: One of the 2020 iPhone prototypes has 6.7-inch display with Face ID and TrueDepth camera system housed in the top bezel. pic.twitter.com/sAJE7J12ty — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) September 26, 2019

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published a report claiming the iPhone 12 will have a new metal frame structure, much like the iPhone 4 introduced almost a decade ago. He said: "The metal frame and the front and rear 2/2.5D glass are still used, but the metal frame surface will be changed to a similar design to the iPhone 4, replacing the current surface design."

The predictions match renders from Ben Geskin, which were then retweeted following the report.

So maybe my 2020 iPhone concept is right pic.twitter.com/GrBcEDCG4u — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) September 25, 2019

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that next year's phone will feature an all-new design.

Kuo said the 2020 iPhone lineup will feature three major changes: An all-new form factor design; support for 5G support; and camera upgrades.

Bloomberg has reported Apple might use an in-display fingerprint sensor in the 2020 iPhone - something that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously predicted.

According to the site, Apple is developing an in-display fingerprint authentication technology that works much like the solutions we've seen implemented by Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei, and others. Presumably, it would be a Touch ID-branded feature that would work alongside Face ID, allowing users to more efficiently bypass their device's lock screen and process payments.

A report from Bloomberg offered a number of details on the 2019 iPhones, but it also said the 2020 iPhones would offer 5G connectivity and a camera boost on the rear for AR.

According to the report: "None of the new models will include 5G, but next year's will. They'll also have rear-facing 3D cameras that will boost augmented reality capabilities."

According to Nikkei Asian Review, spotted by Apple Insider, Apple is claimed to be testing OLED displays from suppliers other than Samsung for the 2020 iPhone.

It's claimed the latest supplier being tested is BOE Technology and Apple is reported to decide by the end of 2019 if the panels meet its standards.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed Apple will likely offer an Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor in the iPhone 2021. Kuo said the system will work alongside Apple's Face ID.

He also reiterated that the notch would be getting smaller for the 2020 iPhone before being ditched completely for the 2021 iPhone.

According to leaker Ice Universe, the 2020 iPhones could offer a variable refresh rate, allowing them to switch between 120hz mode from 60hz for smoother action on screen.

We suspect the iPhone would stick to 60hz for most purposes, allowing it to save on power consumption, but switch into 120hz mode for video or perhaps Apple Pencil work if Apple adds compatibility next year.

Ben Geskin has produced some renders of what he believes the iPhone XII Max will look like in 2020. He also offered some details on specifications he expects to appear, all of which are plausible.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the iPhone's large notch will completely disappear by 2021. Kuo claims the iPhone's notch will get significantly smaller in 2020 before its 2021 disappearance.

Kuo doesn't elaborate on how Apple might succeed in this, but one way would be to move the True Depth camera system - which is used for Face ID - to behind the display. There are big challenges with this technology at the moment though so perhaps there is another solution?

Analyst Samik Chatterjee at JP Morgan Chase has claimed Apple might launch four new iPhones in 2020, including the next successors to the iPhone XS and XS Max, the next successor to the iPhone XR and a mid-range iPhone.

Chatterjee claims the mid-range iPhone could have the same screen size as the iPhone 8 but it won't have an OLED display or 5G capabilities, like the other three iPhones are expected to offer.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said Apple will announce 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch high-end iPhones with OLED displays offering 5G connectivity, along with a 6.1-inch OLED model supporting up to LTE.

Kuo also said Apple will offer 5G support for all new iPhones from 2021 and it is thought the company will have its own 5G chip by 2023.

Digitimes reported that all three 2020 iPhones will have OLED displays and the screen sizes will change compared to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR.

The site claimed there will be a 5.42-inch model, a 6.06-inch model and a 6.67-inch model for next year's iPhones.

Bloomberg reported that a new TrueDepth camera system will be added to the 2020 iPhone and that it will feature Time of Flight 3D sensors with lasers that bounce off objects in a room to create a 3D image of your surroundings.

The result should be a detailed AR experience, with accurate depth perception and placement of virtual objects. These 3D cameras will scan areas up to 15 feet from the device, it is claimed.

Bloomberg reported that "people familiar with the matter" claimed Apple will wait until the 5G network matures and stabilises before releasing a compatible product.

It's therefore assumed Apple won't release a 5G iPhone in 2019, but it will in 2020.

CNBC reported that analyst Wamsi Mohan at Bank of America Merrill Lynch claimed Apple is working with Asian partners on a foldable phone and the 2020 iPhone will be radically different.