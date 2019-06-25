Apple is expected to announce its next iPhones in September and rumours point towards replacements for all three models, including the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

It's thought Apple will stick to the same display sizes as the 2018 models and despite some rumours suggesting a move to USB Type-C as the charging connector like the latest iPad Pro range, some cases suggest otherwise.

The Olixar cases, available to pre-order on Mobile Fun, show the Lightning port firmly intact on the iPhone 11 Max case, along with a smaller notch at the top of the display, the square camera module we've seen plenty of in rumours on the rear and a slightly different design for the silence button above the volume controls.

It's not currently clear whether Olixar has simply tried its luck and taken an educated guess, or whether it has some information others don't - we suspect it is the former.

The square camera module showing three lenses and a flash is something we've seen on numerous leaks so that comes as no surprise, while the smaller notch is perhaps just wishful thinking from Olixar - the case design wouldn't be affected if the notch was the same size, nor would it be if Apple retained the same design for the silence button, or even switched to USB Type-C.

In light of this, we'd definitely take the cases with a pinch of salt for now and we certainly wouldn't recommend buying one just yet. Instead, read all about the latest rumours for the iPhone 11 and 11 Max, as well as the iPhone XR 2019 in our separate features to see what might appear in September.