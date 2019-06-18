  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Apple phone news

Apple iPhone XS Max could get even bigger in 2020, analyst suggests

Apple is expected to release three new iPhones in September in the same 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch sizes as 2018, but a recent report suggests this won't be the case for 2020.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will reduce the size of the 5.8-inch iPhone XS for 2020 and increase the size of the iPhone XS Max. The iPhone XR model is expected to remain the same.

Kuo believes Apple will announce 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch high-end iPhones with OLED displays offering 5G connectivity, along with a 6.1-inch OLED model supporting up to LTE. These are the same sizes previously reported by Digitimes.

The report also suggests that Apple will offer 5G support for all new iPhones from 2021 and it is thought the company will have its own 5G chip by 2023, rather than having to rely on Qualcomm.

Kuo offered no further details in his report, but we'd expect all three 2020 iPhones to offer Face ID and premium build qualities, as is expected for the iPhone 2019 models.

We still have a little while to wait to see if Kuo's predications are accurate, but for now, you can read all about what the rumours say for the iPhone XS and XS Max 2019 models in our separate feature.

We also have another feature for iOS 13 so you can see what features will arrive on the new iPhones when they launch - likely in September.

