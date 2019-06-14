Prestigious English horse racing course, Ascot, will start to offer iPhone and Apple Watch users the chance to use digital ticketing, in a move similar to that already used by airlines.

From this week, ahead of the start of Royal Ascot, users that purchase tickets from the racecourse will be able to opt for a digital version of their ticket to be sent to them instead of the traditional paper version.

The move, which has been some time in the making, won't sadly be available for those who've already been issued their tickets for the annual Royal meet in June. Ascot has confirmed to Pocket-lint that although the handful of tickets that are left will be able to be issued as digital tickets. Re-issuing digital tickets for the 300,000 visitors that plan to come across the five days of Royal week just wouldn't be possible.

The new feature will however certainly be available to all race goers of meetings going forward, including the Qipco King George Day meet at the end of July and the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup and Concert in August.

Visitors will be able to buy their tickets online using Apple Pay, download that ticket directly to their iPhone or Apple Watch for entry to the course, and use their handset or Apple Watch to make purchases at the bars and restaurants or pay for a bet.

Like many sporting grounds across the UK, Ascot moved to barcode ticketing a while ago, but this latest move means that Apple users will be able to use their device to get through the turnstiles instead.

"It is all part of our ongoing commitment to explore innovative ways of improving the customer experience through technology. It’s safe, secure, and sustainable and a great showcase of tech collaboration between leaders in their respective fields," explained George Vaughan, head of technology at Ascot Racecourse, to Pocket-lint.

According to Vaughan, it's just one of the many new ways the race course is including tech to ensure the racecourse, which has seen continuous racing since 1711, stays up with the times.

The company has said that it is also working with Bose and Samsung in various guises to promote tech at the racecourse.