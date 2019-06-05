Now that the first iOS 13 developer beta is available, users are finding any and all secrets it may be hiding.

For example, in the beta, it looks like Apple’s 3D Touch functionality has been removed. 9to5Mac said the feature’s main components, like the menu that pop ups when you press harder on an app on the home screen, now works with a gentle long press - and this new behavior will be available on all iOS devices, whether or not it supports 3D Touch.

To be clear, you will no longer be able to press hard on the screen to invoke many of 3D Touch's key features. We're not surprised by this decision at Apple, however, considering the company hasn't discussed 3D Touch in forever and even ditched it for the iPhone XR. In fact, the iPhone XR got a new Haptic Touch feature that honestly made 3D Touch seem irrelevant.

Let's also not forget that the ability to swipe on an iPhone’s keyboard to move your cursor (another 3D Touch feature) came to non-3D Touch iPhones with iOS 12. In other words, 3D Touch is currently unnecessary. But there are some downsides to its death, however, like that you can no longer “pop” into a link preview by pushing hard on the screen.

It'll be interesting to see if this and other neat-yet-hardly-used 3D tricks are resurrected in other ways. We'll keep you posted.