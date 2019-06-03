  1. Home
  Phones
  Phone news
  Apple phone news

Will you ever get used to the iPhone 11 camera looking like this?

- Will the new iPhone really look like this?

- Excellent hands-on mockups posted

If rumours are to be believed, Apple's next iPhone is tipped to be the company's oddest looking device yet. Certainly one of its most divisive.

We've been hearing speculation on a square-shaped triple-camera unit on the rear since January, and there have been plenty of mock-ups to show just how out-of-character it could appear.

None though are quite so revealing as the excellent hands-on concept designs released by Ben Geskin on Twitter yesterday.

The iPhone XI and XI Max (or 11 and 11 Max, depending on your numerical preference) will be no looker - at least from the rear - if the massive bulge in the left-hand corner does indeed appear on the production model.

Geskin has taken a hands-on shot of the existing iPhone XS and XS Max handsets and added the rumoured new camera via Photoshop. It has lead to several comments claiming that, if true, the new devices will look "awkward" and "weird". One simply states, "hell no!"

To be honest though, we don't really mind it ourselves, especially as the visual impact will be lessened when a case is used. As some of the other commenters write, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a similar camera set-up and case manufacturers are making the most of it.

We can't wait to see what they can conjure up come September when iPhone XI and XI Max hit the stores.

