We have a fair while to wait until Apple unveils its 2019 iPhones - likely September - but when has that ever stopped the rumours and leaks in the past?

The latest nugget of information about the iPhone XI (or iPhone 11, as some are calling it) comes from the "supply chain", which claims that the new handset(s) will come with dual Bluetooth support.

Added as part of the latest Bluetooth 5.0 spec, dual support allows for two separate Bluetooth devices - headphones, for example - to be fed audio at the same time.

At present, while you can connect multiple Bluetooth devices to an iPhone, you can only use one at a time.

By adopting dual Bluetooth tech, two people could listen to the same audio track on their wireless headphones when watching a film or TV show on a plane. Or both enjoy a music track.

It could technically also perform two different wireless features at the same time, such as transmit audio to a headset as well as GPS information to an car's navigation system.

Both Samsung and Huawei have phones in their line-ups that offer dual Bluetooth functionality already, so it makes sense for Apple to catch up.

You can also catch up with other iPhone XI rumours in our round-up: Apple iPhone 2019: What we want to see from the next iPhone.