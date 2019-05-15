Want to know what sort of colours Apple will give the next iPhone XR?

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman tweeted an image of what appears to be broken glass, claiming they represent the upcoming phone's colours. Presumably, the glass shards shown are discarded panels from the manufacturing or quality assurance-testing process. We can see the usual black, white, and yellow colours are back, but also new green and purple shades that will replace the current coral and blue.

Japanese blog Mac Otakara first claimed last week these new colours were coming. They are very pastel and perfect for spring lovers. It's also thought that Apple is prepping a Product RED version, though we don't see it in this mix.

And here’s what appear to be your next-generation iPhone XR colors (lavender purple and green instead of blue and coral) as @idanbo reported earlier this week: https://t.co/KQQ6JKmZg9 pic.twitter.com/7k3WZC2ZUi — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 14, 2019

Included in the tweet thread is another image of of alleged case moldings for all three 2019 iPhones. It looks like the top-of-the-line, next-generation iPhone will have three rear cameras, as will the middle tier model. The iPhone XR 2, on the other hand, will have a dual-lens rear camera system. Overall, it'll likely maintain the same overall design of this past year's phone.

The next iPhone models should be announced sometime in September. For more rumours and leaks, see our iPhone 2019 round-up.