Apple iPhone XR 2019 release date, specs, features and rumours

Apple is expected to announce three new iPhones in September 2019. We've covered off what we expect to be the next iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in a separate feature, but here we are looking at the successor to the iPhone XR.

Here's everything we have heard so far, mixed in with some of our own expectations for good measure.

iPhone XR2

iPhone XIR

iPhone 11R

Apple threw a spanner in the works when it launched the iPhone X in 2017, changing its iPhone naming pattern from the sequential number system it had used since the iPhone 3G, to a system with X's, R's and S's in 2018.

It's therefore currently unclear what the successor to the iPhone XR will be called and pretty hard to guess. It could be iPhone XIR, iPhone XR2, iPhone 11R, or something completely different.

Predicting 10 September

We're expecting the next Apple iPhone event to take place in the second week of September, as it has done for several years on the bounce.

Typically, the company holds its iPhone event on a Tuesday so while nothing has been confirmed, nor will it be for a while yet, we're expecting 10 September to be a day worth popping in the diary.

Premium, water resistant design

Higher resolution display

OLED screen

Reduced notch

Improved Face ID

Dual rear camera

Reverse wireless charging

USB Type-C

A13 chip

iOS 13

Coloured finishes

Japanese site Macotakara claims Apple will release the next iPhone XR in green and lavender colour schemes, replacing the current blue and coral options.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed the iPhone XR successor will have a 6.1-inch LCD display, which is the same as the 2018 iPhone XR.

Japanese site Macotakara claimed Chinese supply chain sources have said there will be two new iPhone models this year with an 6.1-inch OLED display and an 6.5-inch OLED display.

It is not currently clear if this means the iPhone XR will get an OLED display or if the iPhone XS successor will have a larger display than the current iPhone XS.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a report claiming the next iPhones would have larger batteries to accommodate reverse wireless charging.

His predictions suggest the next iPhone XR will have a 3000mAh battery.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a forecast report claiming the next generation of iPhones will offer reverse wireless charging.

They are also expected to stick with Lightning as the charging port.

According to Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and CompareRaja, the iPhone's TrueDepth camera will be smaller for the next models, while the resolution will increase from 7-megapixels to 10-megapixels.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next iPhone models will come with a new flood illuminator which will apparently help with the impact light from the environment, improving FaceID.

MacRumors reported that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed Apple will continue to offer a 5.8-inch OLED model, 6.1-inch LCD model and a larger 6.5-inch OLED model for 2019.

ET News claimed a couple of Apple officials have said the company will adopt OLED technology in all three models of the 2019 iPhone.

ET News claimed Apple is considering a smaller notch for the 2019 iPhones by combining the Face ID sensors and the front camera. It's not yet clear how this would work as yet but we are all for a smaller notch.