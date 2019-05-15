Apple iPhone XR 2019 release date, specs, features and rumours

Apple is expected to announce three new iPhones in September 2019. We've covered off what we expect to be the next iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in a separate feature, but here we are looking at the successor to the iPhone XR.
Here's everything we have heard so far, mixed in with some of our own expectations for good measure.
What will the next iPhone XR be called?
- iPhone XR2
- iPhone XIR
- iPhone 11R
Apple threw a spanner in the works when it launched the iPhone X in 2017, changing its iPhone naming pattern from the sequential number system it had used since the iPhone 3G, to a system with X's, R's and S's in 2018.
It's therefore currently unclear what the successor to the iPhone XR will be called and pretty hard to guess. It could be iPhone XIR, iPhone XR2, iPhone 11R, or something completely different.
Apple iPhone XR2 release date
- Predicting 10 September
We're expecting the next Apple iPhone event to take place in the second week of September, as it has done for several years on the bounce.
Typically, the company holds its iPhone event on a Tuesday so while nothing has been confirmed, nor will it be for a while yet, we're expecting 10 September to be a day worth popping in the diary.
Apple iPhone XIR specs: What we want and expect
- Premium, water resistant design
- Higher resolution display
- OLED screen
- Reduced notch
- Improved Face ID
- Dual rear camera
- Reverse wireless charging
- USB Type-C
- A13 chip
- iOS 13
- Coloured finishes
Next Apple iPhone XR rumours: What's happened?
14 May 2019: Apple will release the iPhone XR2 in green and lavender
Japanese site Macotakara claims Apple will release the next iPhone XR in green and lavender colour schemes, replacing the current blue and coral options.
18 April 2019: iPhone XR successor will have 6.1-inch LCD display
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed the iPhone XR successor will have a 6.1-inch LCD display, which is the same as the 2018 iPhone XR.
8 April 2019: Two iPhone XI models reported: 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch OLED screens
Japanese site Macotakara claimed Chinese supply chain sources have said there will be two new iPhone models this year with an 6.1-inch OLED display and an 6.5-inch OLED display.
It is not currently clear if this means the iPhone XR will get an OLED display or if the iPhone XS successor will have a larger display than the current iPhone XS.
2 April 2019: Larger battery predicted for iPhone XR 2019
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a report claiming the next iPhones would have larger batteries to accommodate reverse wireless charging.
His predictions suggest the next iPhone XR will have a 3000mAh battery.
25 March 2019: iPhone 11 could have reverse wireless charging
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a forecast report claiming the next generation of iPhones will offer reverse wireless charging.
They are also expected to stick with Lightning as the charging port.
17 January 2019: Upgraded cameras rumoured for iPhone 2019
According to Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and CompareRaja, the iPhone's TrueDepth camera will be smaller for the next models, while the resolution will increase from 7-megapixels to 10-megapixels.
1 November 2018: FaceID to improve for next iPhones
According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the next iPhone models will come with a new flood illuminator which will apparently help with the impact light from the environment, improving FaceID.
15 October 2018: iPhone 2019 models will be the same sizes as 2018
MacRumors reported that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed Apple will continue to offer a 5.8-inch OLED model, 6.1-inch LCD model and a larger 6.5-inch OLED model for 2019.
28 May 2018: All three 2019 iPhones will have OLED displays
ET News claimed a couple of Apple officials have said the company will adopt OLED technology in all three models of the 2019 iPhone.
16 January 2018: iPhone 2019 could have a smaller notch
ET News claimed Apple is considering a smaller notch for the 2019 iPhones by combining the Face ID sensors and the front camera. It's not yet clear how this would work as yet but we are all for a smaller notch.