Apple devices will get a new Apple Pay feature in the near feature, according to an Apple executive who recently spoke at a conference.

At the TRANSACT conference in Las Vegas, Apple VP of Apple Pay, Jennifer Bailey, reportedly revealed details about a new Apple Pay feature that Apple plans to release. Twitter users Scott Harkey and Steve Moser shared her presentation via Twitter, noting Bailey discussed support for new NFC stickers or tags that will trigger Apple Pay to pay for an item without having an app installed.

It works like this: When you see one of these NFC tags, you can tap it to quickly make an Apple Pay payment. Apple is partnering with scooter company Bird, clothing store Bonobos, and parking meter company PayByPhone during the initial launch of the feature, according to 9to5Mac.

Bonobos wants to place the tags on its clothing racks, so you will simply tap your iPhone on a tag to make a purchase. As for Bird and PayByPhone, you will be able to tap tags on scooters or parking meters, respectively, to pay. With the parking meter, you will first start the parking meter with Apple Pay, but then you can always add more time to your meter from anywhere via your iPhone.

Apple is also reportedly planning to launch an instant enrollment feature for loyalty cards in Apple Wallet. It's working with partners and services so that, starting later this year, they will use NFC tags that allow you to sign up for loyalty cards. Some of these partners are thought to include Dairy Queen, Panera Bread, Yogurtland, Jimmy John's, Dave and Busters, and Caribou Coffee.

We suspect to hear more about this effort at WWDC 2019 in June.