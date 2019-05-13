  1. Home
Apple will release the iPhone XR2 in green and lavender

|
Best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals May 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2
Best Samsung Galaxy S10 deals May 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2

- The follow-up to the iPhone XR is set to come in an, er, apple colour

Apple is set to release the follow-up to the iPhone XR in green (apple?) and lavender colour schemes. 

The new colours will apparently replace coral and blue - presumably because they aren't selling as well as the others. The rumour comes from Japanese Apple blog Macotakara. We're expecting the next-generation iPhone XR - maybe called iPhone XR2 - to incorporate a dual-lens camera as the more expensive iPhone XS will move up the scale to include a triple lens arrangement. 

Although Apple's global iPhone sales have not met expectations, especially in developing markets, the iPhone XR appears to be selling pretty well in the UK.

According to analyst Kantar, the iPhone XR was the best-selling smartphone in the UK during the first three months of 2019, though Android is more popular by far across Europe - accouting for almost 80 percent of phones. It was also popular in the US where iOS has more of an even split with Android - accounting for around 45 percent of all new smartphones. 

Apple's Greg Joswiak said last year that the iPhone XR had outsold the XS and XS Max "each and every day" since its release. 

Kantar global director Dominic Sunnebo continues: “iPhone XR was a strong performer for Apple... claiming the title of the best-selling model in Great Britain. As Smartphone prices rise rapidly, iPhone XR provides Apple with a way to keep its customers with older models continuing to upgrade regularly, and less tempted by the competition”.

