Apple iPhone XI render video shows device from all angles

The next Apple iPhone won't appear until September but that doesn't stop predictions of what the device, or devices, could look like based on schematics and various forms of unofficial information.

The latest prediction comes in the form of a 360-degree video from serial leaker @OnLeaks in collaboration with Cashkaro.

The video shows the iPhone XI from every angle and it supports a design we have seen in previous leaks with the top left corner of the device featuring a triple camera in a triangular arrangement, placed on top of a square bump.

1/6 @OnLeaks / Cashkaro

It's claimed the camera bump will be reduced for the next iPhone and the video suggests the rear will be made out of a single sheet of glass, including the bump, meaning no metal detailing around the camera housing, as there is on the current iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

On the front, it seems the display notch has been reduced very slightly, though it's barely noticeable and the bottom shows a Lightning port, supporting more recent rumours that the iPhone 11 won't move to USB Type-C like the latest iPad Pro line. It also looks like the silent switch has been redesigned too.

No specifications were revealed in the video but you can read our iPhone 2019 rumour round up for all the latest on what is expected for the next iPhones. We expect them to arrive around 10 September so we will find out then if this latest prediction is accurate.