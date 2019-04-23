Apple's next iPhones won't debut until September but we have already seen a number of leaks surrounding their designs, the most recent of which come in the form of some case moulds.

The moulds first appeared on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo, picked up by SlashLeaks, and they show a triple camera system in the top left corner in the same square arrangement we have seen in previous render leaks.

Based on the moulds, the square camera arrangement will be present on both the iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max and it will protrude slightly, though possibly less so than the current dual camera system on the iPhone XS and XS Max.

On the front, the moulds appear to show very little change to the current iPhones, with the large notch still very much present. It was previously rumoured that the notch would reduce for the 2019 iPhones, though based on the moulds, this won't be the case.

As we are still several months away from the launch of the 2019 iPhones, we'll remain hopeful these moulds don't represent the final designs, though the square camera arrangement has now appeared a lot more than other designs in leaks.

You can read all about the next iPhones in our iPhone XI rumour round up.