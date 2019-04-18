Apple is reportedly working on three iPhone models for 2019, and thanks to well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we know what they might feature.

All three phones will feature a 12-megapixel single-lens front camera, an upgrade from 7-megapixel shooter on the 2018 models, according to Kuo, whose research reports are typically so accurate they're treated as gospel. His latest note, obtained by both MacRumors and AppleInsider, added that the next iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models will also feature triple-lens rear cameras.

This setup will consist of a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel super-wide-angle lens, all supplied by Sony. The rear super-wide-angle lens and front camera lens will also have a "black lens-coating" to make them look "inconspicuous".

As for the Phone XR, it will feature a dual-lens rear camera, which has been previously reported. No other camera details were revealed. We did learn about the new display sizes, though. Kuo briefly mentioned the following specs: iPhone XS will have a 5.8-inch display, while the iPhone XS Max will have a 6.5-inch OLED display, and the iPhone XR will have a 6.1-inch LCD display.

The takeaway here, in our opinion is that two of the phones will have a triple-camera design, and that they shouldn't appear to noticeable on the rear due to a new blackening effect on at least one of the lenses.

This camera design was first leaked by OnLeaks - see it here.