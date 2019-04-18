  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Apple phone news

A cheap iPhone is again rumoured using iPhone 8 tech

|
Pocket-lint A cheap iPhone is again rumoured using iPhone 8 tech
Best OnePlus 6T deals in April 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best OnePlus 6T deals in April 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

- The iPhone SE 2 rises again from the ashes

Apple could finally be set to launch a cheaper iPhone using tech from the iPhone 8.

It's rumoured to be called the iPhone XE - however the 'X' moniker would imply it has Face ID and no home button. That's contradictory to this latest report which suggests it will really just be an iPhone 8 inside a different shell.   

According to the Chinese Economic Daily News, the 4.7-inch model could be released this time next year (though why not this September?). The report also claims that Pegatron will make the device, with 20 million units ordered. 

A $649 price point is also mentioned, although that seems steep to us given the market context and the reason for Apple doing a device like this in the first place. 

The new device would be a good move for Apple given its clear need to increase options for would-be iPhone customers.

Apple has already launched the iPhone XR to battle premium handsets from other vendors. And it's been successful - XR was the top-seller during the first quarter of the year in the UK. 

According to data analysts Kantar, "iPhone XR was a strong performer for Apple this quarter, outselling the combined iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in Europe and claiming the title of the best-selling model in Great Britain". 

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Apple Phones
PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy Fold review unit screens are already breaking
OnePlus 7 Pro specs leak, official tease confirms 90Hz display
OnePlus 7 release date, rumours, features and news
Which 5G phones are coming in 2019?
Best mobile phone deals April 2019
A cheap iPhone is again rumoured using iPhone 8 tech