iOS 13 new features: Dark Mode, Mail overhaul, undo gesture and more

Apple will kick off its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on 3 June and if previous years are anything to go by, the event will give us a preview of what to expect from the next major iOS build - iOS 13.

WWDC typically reveals some of the new key features that will arrive on iPhones and iPads in September, but we've already got an idea of a couple of the updates that should come with iOS 13 thanks to a report from 9to5Mac.

The publication claims people familiar with the development of iOS 13 have shared some details about the new features, which are said to include Dark Mode as previously rumoured. MacOS already offers a Dark Mode, but it is claimed the feature will be coming to iPhones and iPads this September.

Multitasking on iPad will improve too it is claimed, with iOS 13 bringing multiple windows to apps, with each window offering sheets. It's claimed these sheets can be detached with a drag gesture to become a card that can be moved around freely, stacked and dismissed.

Other features coming with iOS 13 are said to include a new undo gesture for text input on iPad. Currently, iPhone and iPad users have to physically shake their device to undo. With iOS 13, iPad users will be able to perform a three-finger tap on the keyboard area, after which sliding left and right will allow users to interactively undo and redo actions.

Along with some changes to Safari and font management, Mail will also get an overhaul. The app will be able to organise emails into categories, such as travel or purchases, and users will be able to add messages to a "Read Later" queue too.

The report from 9to5Mac also talks about new gestures for the selection of multiple items in table and collection views, as well as a redesigned Reminders app, expanded in-app printing controls and a new volume HUD.

We should find out more on 3 June, but for now, you can read our iOS 13 rumour round up feature.