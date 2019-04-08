Two iPhone XI models reported: 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch OLED screens, triple camera

Rumours surrounding the 2019 iPhone line up have previously stated we would see immediate successors to the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, but a recent report suggests that might not be the case after all.

Japanese site, Macotakara, which has a good track record with Apple rumours, has claimed reliable Chinese supply chain sources have said there will be two new iPhone models this year with an 6.1-inch OLED display and an 6.5-inch OLED display.

The current iPhone XR, which has a 6.1-inch display, features LCD technology rather than OLED like the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max so the Macotakara report goes against all other rumours we have heard so far.

The report claims the two new iPhones for 2019 will be specially designed for the triple lens camera system that has been heavily speculated. Apparently, Apple is making the body of the 6.1-inch model and 6.5-inch models thicker to offset the increase in size of the triple camera bump.

Macotakara claims the 6.1-inch model will be 0.15mm thicker than the iPhone XS, but the camera bump will reduce by 0.5mm. The 6.5-inch model meanwhile, is said to be 0.4mm thicker, with a 0.25mm reduced camera bump.

It's also claimed the two OLED models will feature reverse wireless charging like the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro. They will also apparently come wit the Apple 18W USB charger and USB Type-C to Lightning adapter in the box.

Adding to the speculation however, serial leaker @OnLeaks mentioned the iPhone XI, iPhone XIMax and iPhone XIR in a tweet on April 4, claiming all three models would have a triple camera. He did say other features such as a frosted glass back could be exclusive to the iPhone XI and iPhone XIMax though.

For now, no one knows for sure what Apple will do with its 2019 iPhone line up, but things certainly don't seem as clear as they appeared to be previously.