Apple iPhone 2020: Three OLED models and different sizes rumoured

Apple will apparently continue to offer three iPhones in 2020, but it has been claimed the screen sizes will differ from the current iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR models.

Rumours have previously suggested Apple will stick with the same screen sizes and display panels for 2019, meaning a 5.8-inch OLED iPhone XS successor, a 6.1-inch LCD iPhone XR successor and a 6.5-inch OLED iPhone XS Max successor are expected in September.

In 2020 however, Digitimes has reported that all three iPhones will feature OLED panels, typically resulting in deeper blacks and punchier colours compared to LCD, but the screen sizes are said to be changing too. Sources of the Digitmes claim there will be a 5.42-inch model, a 6.06-inch model and a 6.67-inch model for next year's iPhones.

The publication also reported that Samsung will continue to be the main OLED display supplier to Apple.

Other rumours surrounding the 2020 iPhone include Bloomberg reporting that Apple is working on a 3D sensor and it is also thought the 2020 iPhone will be the first to include 5G connectivity, with the 2019 iPhone missing out.

The 2020 iPhone is quite a way off yet so things can easily change before then. For now, you can read all about what might appear on this year's iPhones in our iPhone XI rumour round up.