iPhone 11 could have much larger battery for reverse charging

The next generation of Apple iPhones will come with larger battery capacities, as well as support for reverse wireless charging, according to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo previously forecasted in February 2019 that the successor to the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR would all offer reverse wireless charging, like the Samsung Galaxy S10 devices and Huawei's P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro.

He has now followed up that report with another, spotted by 9to5Mac, claiming the 2019 iPhones will have larger batteries to accommodate the new feature, allowing the new iPhones to charge other Qi-compatible devices by placing them back-to-back without draining the iPhones batteries too much.

According to Kuo, the successor to the 5.8-inch iPhone XS will see a battery increase between 20 and 25 per cent, the successor to the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max will see an increase between 10 and 15 per cent, and the successor to the 6.1-inch iPhone XR will see a small 0.5 per cent increase.

Currently, the iPhone XS has a 2658mAh capacity, the iPhone XS Max has a 3175mAh battery and the iPhone XR has a 2942mAh battery. If Kuo's predications are accurate, the next iPhone XS and iPhone XR could have around 3000mAh battery capacities, while the iPhone XS Max could have around a 3600mAh capacity, which would put it on par with the Samsung Galaxy S10.

The next iPhones aren't due out until September 2019, but you can read all about what to expect in our iPhone XI rumour round up.