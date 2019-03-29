These plans reveal the shape and camera setup of the iPhone XI

Leaked schematics reveal the form of the iPhone XI. The plans match earlier rumours that have emerged, notably showing a three-lens camera on a square bump. A bit like Huawei's Mate 20 Pro bump, in actual fact.

Instead, though, the iPhone's lenses would be arranged in a triangle on the square, leading to the rather odd-looking camera setup that we've reported on before.

Here's the plan, which appears to be the schematics from a production line welding machine.

Now there's been a few sightings of this design, we'd say it's nailed on that the iPhone XI or iPhone 11 will look at least something like this. However, as we said before, we're uneasy about this design - is it really something you'd expect from Apple?

However, it's not the only iPhone XI camera design we've seen - there have been other renders, too.

It's highly possible that either Apple has yet to decide on the final design and is prepping different prototypes (a little late for that, we'd say) or it is trying to put us all of the scent before revealing a truly beautiful iPhone XI in September.

The welding pattern was first revealed in a Weibo post, then picked up by renowned leaker Ben Geskin.

