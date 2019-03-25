Apple Card is a virtual credit card for your iPhone

Apple has announced that it is expanding its offering for mobile payments, launching the Apple Card in partnership with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard.

The new Apple Card is a credit card, but has been designed to work in a more sophisticated way, like other digital banking services from the likes of Monzo or Revolut (available in the UK).

For Apple Card, however, it's integrated into Apple Wallet app, breaking down transactions and keeping track of everything so there's no need for additional banking apps.

Apple is also promising to make it a cheaper card to use, with no fees or penalty rates, no international fees and there will be cashback at 2 per cent for normal spends, 3 per cent on Apple purchases.

In addition to Apple Card on your iPhone, you'll also get a physical card made of titanium, containing the payment chip and laser-etched name, but not carrying a signature strip or any other details - so no card number.

Backed by MasterCard, you'll be able to use Apple Card in exactly the same way as Apple Pay, but rather than spending money you've got, you'll be spending money you don't yet have.

The appeal here is that you get a much more sophisticated credit card experience, so you'll know exactly what you're spending where, how much it's really costing you, without the temptation to spend and wait until a monthly statement appears.

Apple Card is going to be available in the US in Summer 2019 and you'll be able to sign-up directly from your iPhone.