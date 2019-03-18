  1. Home
Standard iPhone 11 said to get crazy triple-lens camera as well as Max

- Camera for both phones, it is reported

- Chinese supplier reveals all

We've heard murmurings about the camera unit for the iPhone 11 a few times since the turn of the year, with previous a few reports stating that the Max variant will adopt a similar triple-lens camera unit to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Now it is reported that the Apple iPhone 11 Max (or XI Max) won't be the only device in the forthcoming line-up to sport the strange, square camera arrangement on the back: the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 will too.

Japanese site Macotakara claims to have been informed by a Chinese supplier that the camera unit will be square and, like previous rumours, ranged in the top left-hand corner of the phone's rear. The Mate 20 Pro has its slap bang in the top middle.

MacotakaraStandard Iphone 11 Said To Get Crazy Triple-lens Camera As Well As Max image 2

It has also been told that the screen sizes of the next-generation iPhones will be the same as their current equivalents: 5.8-inches for the iPhone 11, 6.5-inches for the iPhone 11 Max. There will also be a new version of the XR, although there is no indication yet as to whether it too will feature the three-lens camera.

In addition, the site also suggests that the new phones will be specified with an Apple A13 chip. That's pretty obvious, considering the XS iPhones are powered by the A12 Bionic chipset and Apple traditionally keeps with the same naming convention.

