How to edit and customise Control Centre on your iPhone

(Pocket-lint) - Apple introduced the ability to edit and customise the Control Centre on your iPhone with iOS 11, back in 2017. The Control Centre is where you'll find the Airplane Mode, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Mobile Data toggles when you swipe up from the bottom of your iPhone (Touch ID models), or when you swipe down from the top right corner (Face ID models).

It is possible to customise which controls you want to see and which you don't, as well as the order you want to see them in. Here's how.

Open Settings > Scroll down to Control Centre.

From here, you'll see a list of controls - it's not an endless list - there are still some restrictions. Those that are listed however will have a green plus or a red minus symbol next to them on the left.

Those with the red minus are already a part of your Control Centre, and tapping on the red minus will remove them, while those with a green plus next to them can be added.

There are 25 controls in the list, all of which can be added, though bear in mind not all of them will immediately appear when you swipe up from the bottom, or down from the top of your iPhone, depending on which model you have.

As an example, the iPhone 12 will show 16, with the remaining visible with a small swipe up. The iPhone SE will show 12 with the remaining appearing when you swipe up.

You can change the order in which the controls appear by tapping and holding the three lines on the right-hand side of the control and moving it up or down your list.

The 25 controls available to add or delete from your iPhone's Control Centre are as follows:

Accessibility Shortcuts

Alarm

Announce Messages with Siri

Apple TV Remote

Calculator

Camera

Code Scanner

Dark Mode

Do Not Disturb While Driving

Guided Access

Hearing

Home

Low Power Mode

Magnifier

Music Recognition

Notes

Screen Recording

Sleep Mode

Sound Recognition

Stopwatch

Text Size

Timer

Torch

Voice Memos

Wallet

There are a few controls within the Control Centre that can't be edited, or re-ordered. These remain at the top of the Control Centre when you swipe up or down, depending on your iPhone.

Airplane Mode, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Mobile Data

Music Controls

Screen Rotation Lock

Do Not Disturb

Screen Mirroring

Display Brightness

Volume

