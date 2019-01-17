The latest round of iPhone models is only a few months old, and yet we're already seeing a barrage of leaks for the next generation.

For instance, in the past week alone, renders for prototypes of Apple’s upcoming iPhone models have leaked online. Now, we are getting more information about these smartphones, thanks to Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and Indian site CompareRaja, both of which paired up to publish the renders from earlier this week. This time, they are leaking details about what we can expect.

Specifically, they have information regarding the next-generation of the iPhone XS Max, the top-end version of the iPhone range. It's expected to feature a 6.5-inch OLED screen and triple lens rear-facing camera. Two of those lenses will use 10-megapixel and 14-megapixel sensors, while details on the third lens are still not out yet. For comparison, the XS Max features two 12-megapixel cameras.

Apple will continue to feature both a telephoto and wide-angle lens, as it did on last year's iPhone. Another detail noted in the leaked renders was a smaller, rectangular notch on the front display. We now know that’s because of improvements to Apple’s front-facing TrueDepth camera system. The camera is now smaller, though the megapixels have been upped to 10 from 7.

Apple is also expected to include lightning charger ports on the phones, rather than transition to USB-C chargers. But it’s important to note that the the company is still in development stages, so even if these are the current plans, it is all still subject to change by next autumn.