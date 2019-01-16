A credible render purportedly showing the design of Apple's next iPhone - thought to be called iPhone XI - has been posted online.

Recent leaks have already revealed one potential version of a new iPhone with a triple lens rear camera, but this just-leaked render depicts yet another arrangement for the triple lens. The renders, which were published by Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) and Indian site CompareRaja, has the three lenses set up in a horizontal fashion and with a circle flash centered in the bar. It also has a slimmed-down, rectanglular notch where the front-facing camera is located.

This leak follows another render from @OnLeaks, which showed the triple lens rear camera arranged in an ugly box in the corner of the phone. It’s been reported that Apple has yet to decide on which it will end up using, and the existence of these two different prototype renders seems to back up those rumours. Both designs may end up on different phones, or they could be scrapped entirely.

However, considering these prototypes have made it to the point that they’re being leaked out as renders, they must be among the final choices. Now, keep in mind The Wall Street Journal has reported that only one of the next-generation of iPhone models will feature the triple lens camera design. Supposedly, Apple wants to feature the triple lens camera in the highest-end phone, which would mean these leaked renders are for the next version of the iPhone XS Max.

If that reporting is correct, the iPhone XS and iPhone XR will both continue to use a dual camera design. We’ll have to wait for additional leaks in order to get more information, as the next iPhones are thought to still be in the EVT stage (the Engineering Validation Test stage). Apple usually unveils its iPhones in September, so we still have quite a wait ahead of us.