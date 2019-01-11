Apple might have admitted to less than perfect sales performance for its current iPhones, but a report suggests the company will plough on with its three phone strategy in 2019.

The Apple iPhone XI Max will lead the way with its previously rumoured triple-camera system on the rear.

There will also be replacements for the existing iPhone XS and, even though it hasn't sold as well as hoped, the LCD screen touting iPhone XR.

The main change to that cheaper handset will be the adoption of a similar dual-camera system found on the current XS models. The Wall Street Journal claims to have received this information from "people familiar with the matter".

Soon after the newspaper's report was published, expert concept render artist Ben Geskin posted mock-ups of the three handsets, based on 2018 iPhones.

WSJ: High-end #iPhoneXI (Max) will feature triple camera system. XS successor will remain with two, XR successor also with dual camera. pic.twitter.com/oSrGAXyVv5 — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) January 11, 2019

The dual-camera on the iPhone XR successor looks good and makes sense, but we're still unconvinced by the triple-camera block on the rear of the XI. It just doesn't look Apple to us.

THe WSJ claims that the decision to continue with an LCD variant in its 2019 iPhone line-up was unavoidable; Apple had already progressed too far down the "product pipeline" to ditch the model.

It might not have an LCD iPhone in 2020, however.