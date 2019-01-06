Apple iPhone XI might have the ugliest triple camera solution so far

Apple leaks are rare, but new renders have appeared purporting to show the 2019 iPhone - or iPhone XI - as it's being called.

The renders show a square camera housing with three lenses, the third offset from the other two, and accompanied by a flash and microphone.

The design is, certainly, an acquired taste and we can't help feeling that this doesn't really fit with Apple's design ethos, so take it with a pinch of salt.

However, the source of this design is @OnLeaks who has a good track record when it comes to forthcoming phone releases, in this case with Indian website Digit. There's very little information to corroborate the design, but another big name in smartphone leaks has weighed-in to say it is accurate.

An unfortunate news, you see the iPhone 2019 renderings, is correct. pic.twitter.com/GFH9pLnUr0 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 6, 2019

Often these designs come from accessory manufacturers in the supply chain, taking details from a manufacturer's future plans to prepare their own products. Often that might mean that some details are inaccurate, like colours, textures or perhaps placement of sensors or cameras.

Whatever the case, we really hope that the new iPhone for 2019 doesn't look like this. Digit speculates that the third lens will be for a 3D time-of-flight camera, the sort of thing that could give you 3D scans of objects.

Digit's source also admits that the new iPhone is still in engineering evaluation and we're not expecting to see a new iPhone model until September 2019, so we're not sure if this design will ever see the light of day.

What do you think? Would Apple seriously go for a design like this?