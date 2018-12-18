iPhone 6S Deal - Only $199 if bought before Christmas Day

If you want to totally surprise your loved one this holiday season, get them an iPhone. It's not too late, and it doesn't have to break the bank.

That's because Straight Talk is offering three great iPhone deals right now, for a limited time.

The $55 Ultimate Unlimited plan from Straight Talk gives you unlimited data, talk and text – so you can do all the things you love on your smartphone.

On the plan, you can get an iPhone 6S for $199 or iPhone 6S Plus for $299 - as long as you buy the phone before Christmas Day. Either of these options are doable gifts for your mom, dad, kid, or friend whose been eyeing an iPhone for ages or is in dire need of an upgrade.

Another great aspect of these deals is they're online. Go to StraightTalk.com and browse the different models on sale. While you're at it, you can get a prepaid card phone plan. They start as low as $30 a month and include unlimited texting and various levels of talk minutes and data, depending on the plan you choose. If you're feeling really generous, you can auto-refill the card, month to month.

Of course, if you merely want to get the phone, that's fine too. It's still an amazing deal, and one that should not be passed up. We especially like the iPhone 6S option. If your loved one has an iPhone 5S, they'll move leaps and bounds ahead of what they've come to expect from their phone, while even iPhone 6 users will see benefits, too. The iPhone 6S doesn't disappoint, especially for just $199.

Great battery life, brilliant cameras, and slick operability from iOS all make this iPhone great to use. The iPhone 6S Plus, the 6's big-scale sibling, is a great choice for the kind of user who uses two hands and isn't bothered about the weight or size. It's $100 more, at $299, but you'll get a lovely, almost tablet-like screen, a camera with optical image stabilisation, and a battery life that lasts beyond a day.