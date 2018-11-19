Apple's next flagship iPhone isn't due out until September 2019, with the iPhone XS and XS Max having only recently launched, but that doesn't mean we can't speculate about what we'd like to see on the next device.

This feature isn't just about our hopes and dreams though, it also rounds up any rumours circulating about the next iPhones.

iPhone XI?

iPhone X2?

In the past, we have pretty much known what the next iPhone would be called because Apple used sequential numbers. That all changed in 2017 though when Apple introduced the iPhone X into the mix. The 2018 models then added an "S" and an "R" to the X branding.

This means that no one is currently sure what the 2019 iPhone or iPhones will be called. Apple might opt for iPhone XI (our bet) or iPhone X2, or maybe even take it back to iPhone 11.

As we don't know for now and we won't find out officially anytime soon, we will stick with 2019 iPhones for the sake of this feature.

Predicting 10 September 2019

Apple typically holds its iPhone event in the second week of September. Traditionally on a Tuesday. Assuming it follows the same pattern for 2019, we'd predict the iPhone launch event to take place on the 10 September 2019.

Of course nothing has been confirmed, nor will it be until likely the end of August 2019 but that's the date we would place our bet on for now.

USB Type-C

Higher resolution displays

Apple Pencil compatibility

A13 chip

We'd expect the 2019 iPhones to change up the design once again as the XS models played things safe. We still see the design of the iPhone XS to inspire the next models, but it would be great to see the notch reduce, if not disappear entirely.

It's unlikely Apple will opt for the slider phone design we have seen on a couple of devices recently, in our opinion, but a reduced notch or a way to hide the notch with software would be on our wish list. We'd also love to see Apple Pencil compatibility.

Waterproofing, glass and metal materials and a premium build quality are all elements we'd expect for the 2019 models, as well as a high screen to body ratio like the current models. FaceID will no doubt be on board, and although it's excellent now in our experience, it's likely to see improvements over the coming years.

It would be great to see a slightly higher resolution on the OLED displays and we'd like to see USB-Type C over Lightning but with the latest iPads moving to this connection, we'd be surprised if this didn't happen for the next iPhones too.

Under the hoods, we'd expect the A13 chip, which will no doubt offer improvements and advancements over the A12. We also expect the next iPhone's to launch on iOS 13, which will likely be previewed at WWDC 19 as usual.

There are already a couple of rumours circulating regarding the 2019 iPhones and they are only going to increase so get ready to check this feature regularly over the coming months.

Three sizes expected

3D Touch could be ditched

Pencil support could come

Some rumours claim Apple will opt for an all OLED line up for its 2019 iPhones. ET News claims a couple of Apple officials have said the company will adopt the technology in all three models. There have also been reports of two OLED models and one LCD model again though.

It's not yet clear if the three models will offer the same size screens as the current models but we suspect the 2019 models won't differ too much. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims Apple will continue to offer a 5.8-inch OLED model, 6.1-inch LCD model and a larger 6.5-inch OLED model.

MacRumors reported that a Barclays analyst has claimed that all models will ditch 3D Touch however, like the iPhone XR did in 2018.

The site also reported that Apple Pencil compatibility is a possibility for the 2019 models with Kuo claiming future Pencil support could happen and The Investor claiming Apple is considering offering a Pencil-type Stylus.

Triple lens rear camera reported

ET News has claimed Apple is considering a smaller notch for the 2019 iPhones by combining the Face ID sensors and the front camera. It's not yet clear how this would work as yet but we are all for a smaller notch. ET News also reported the notch may disappear entirely, but we suspect this is less likely.

Face ID is reported to be improving for the next models though. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new models will come with a new flood illuminator which will apparently help with the impact light from the environment.

In terms of the rear camera, it's been claimed Apple is working on a 3D sensor for the next iPhones. Bloomberg has reported the system will be another step towards turning the 2019 iPhone into an augmented reality device.

Economic Daily News has also claimed the 2019 iPhones might feature a triple lens rear camera system. There is no other concrete evidence to support this at the moment though. It's also not clear if all models could have a triple lens rear camera, or if this will be reserved for the XS and XS Max successors.

A13 chip likely

iOS 13 software

There aren't many hardware rumours as yet, but it's pretty much a given the 2019 iPhones will come with the A13 chip and run on iOS 13.

We will update this feature as more information and rumours surrounding the 2019 iPhones appear.