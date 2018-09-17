Apple is officially releasing iOS 12, the latest major software update for iPhone and iPad. Check your Settings app to see if it's arrived for you.

Staff at Pocket-lint has received the update. Apple previously said it's coming 17 September, and that it would roll out to devices.

Each year, Apple announces a new version of the iOS mobile operating system at WWDC 2018 in the summer, and then it allows developers to test the pre-release software, followed by everyone else in a public beta. It's not until autumn - usually in September after the debut of the latest iPhone models - that the company releases the finished software for any newer iOS device to download and run.

The iOS 12 update will run on an extensive list of iPhone and iPad models - everything from the iPhone 5S and up to the iPad Mini 2 and up. Go here fro a complete list of compatible devices. The easiest way to download the iOS 12 update is over the air: launch the Settings app from your Home screen, tap on General, tap on Software Update, tap on Download and Install, and enter your Passcode, if prompted.

The download should automatically begin, but if it doesn't, you'll see a "Preparing to download" notice. Give it a few minutes and the download will soon begin, we promise. Once installed on your device, you'll see a bunch of new changes, including new controls for managing time on your devices, Siri Shortcuts, and grouped notifications. Pocket-lint has an in-depth round-up of all the big changes here.

For more about iOS 12, see our initial review: