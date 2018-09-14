Apple is reportedly ditching the inclusion of a headphone dongle with all iPhones sold.

It was revealed after the launch of the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR that they would be shipped without adapters. Now it seems that all-new models of iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 - which are still be stocked - will be missing the dongle too.

Barclays analyst discovered the absence during a comparison of the Apple Store pages from last week to this. The new listings for iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 have removed mention of the free dongle.

He found that Apple "will remove the dongle from its entire suite of phones".

Not only does this impact on the share price of Cirrus, the components manufacturer behind the adapter, it also means that, should you want to use non-Apple wired headphones with any iPhone bought soon you'll have to fork out £9 for a Lightning to 3.5mm headphone jack dongle yourself.

It is likely Apple took the decision based on industry changes - after all, it's not the only manufacturer to ditch the 3.5mm port on its phones. Even OnePlus is planning similar for the OnePlus 6T.

Wireless headphones are now more widely accessible than ever before, inexpensive even, and clearly Apple sees its iPhone users heading down that route more and more.