Apple is live on stage in Cupertino, where it is announcing a full slate of hardware refreshes, including a new 5.8-inch iPhone XS smartphone, as well as a 6.5-inch version called iPhone XS Max.

CEO Tim Cook, predictably, has described the new models as "the most advanced iPhone we have ever created.” To be honest, these look almost identical to their predecessor, the iPhone X, but now, they’re both available in gold. Plus, the XS Max version is massive. It’s the biggest iPhone ever, and the biggest smartphone you can buy. Keep in mind the iPhone 8 Plus from last year is only 5.5 inches big.

But because the iPhone XS and XS Max have a wider screen ratio, they won't seem that large. The iPhone XS, for instance, has the same 5.8-inch screen size as the iPhone X but is smaller than the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus. Both phones come with edge-to-edge OLED HDR (Super Retina) displays, reduced bezels, and a "notch" with the front-facing TrueDepth Camera system. They also have the new A12 Bionic chip.

Pitched as the industry's first 7-nanometer chip, it houses a six-core CPU, four-core GPU (up to 50-per cent faster than A11), and an updated Neural Engine that's designed for AI tasks. It can process 5 trillion operations per second. Other new features in these iPhone models include dual rear cameras (12-megapixel wide and telephoto lenses), a 7-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3D Touch screen.

They also come with stereo sound (with a wider stereo field) and IP68 water-resistance rating (two meters for up to 30 minutes in water). There's AR support, too, made possible through calibrated cameras, ARKit, and the A12 Bionic chip. The company also introduced ARKit 2 and described how the AR platform offers better surface and object detection, works with a new Measure app, and more.

Lastly, there is no Touch ID home button on either phone, because Apple wants to stick with Face ID technology, which has been improved. If any of this interests you, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will come in three capacities: 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The 64GB version will cost $999 in the US (£999 in the UK), while the 64GB iPhone XS Max will sell for $1,099 in the US (in £1,099 the UK).

Pre-orders start 14 September, with shipping from 21 September. There's also a third iPhone model, called XR, which you can read about here.

